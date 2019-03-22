Home

Mar. 19, 1980 - Feb. 8, 2019
Lydia Taylor, accomplished pool player and former manager of several SF Peet's locations, died unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2019. She was 38 years old.
Lydia held an anthropology degree from the University of Kansas. She wrote fiction, nonfiction, and poetry throughout her life. Her works are being collected for posthumous publication.
Bay Area services were held in February. Kansas services will be held this spring and summer. She will be laid to rest at her family ranch in Chase County, KS with her ancestors.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019
