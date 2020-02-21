|
|
Lyle Elledge
Pinole
Lyle died on Feb. 9, at the age of 83. Originally from South Dakota, his family moved to Richmond in 1942 to work in the shipyards. Lyle retired after a career as a truck driver for Safeway stores. He was a member of Teamsters Local 315. Lyle also was a member of the Masonic Lodge, serving as Master in 1983. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vonnie ;a daughter, Cherri (Brad) Wilkerson of Mesa, AZ; a son, Mark (Robin), of Fairfield; and a son Don (Tisha), of Oakley and 5 Grandchildren. Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Pinole Sr. Center on April 4 from noon until 5:00.
View the online memorial for Lyle Elledge
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020