Lyle "Pat" Kingery
March 17, 1926 - February 21, 2020
Moraga
Pat Kingery passed away in his sleep on Feb. 21, 2020. The son of J. Lewis and Maude Cressy Kingery, he grew up in Pueblo, CO, graduating from Centennial High on June 4, 1944 and enlisting in the U.S. Navy two days later on D-Day, June 6, 1944, serving on the U.S.S. Beckham during the invasions of Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
After the war, Pat graduated from Colorado State College of Education, became a teacher and eventually principal of Centennial High. In 1953, he married Margaret Zimmerman. He earned an Ed.D. from the Univ. of Oregon. In 1962, Pat became vice-principal of the newly built Newark High School. He remained in the Newark School District, eventually becoming Asst. Superintendent, retiring in 1986. He and Margaret moved from Fremont to Moraga in 2019.
He is survived by Margaret, his wife of 66 years, their four children, David (Darlene) Kingery of Moraga, CA, Donald Kingery of San Francisco, Suzanne (Tom) Woltanski of Tavernier, FL, and Betsy (Chris) Cooper of Ventura, CA. He was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Cressy, who served in the Air Force and died in World War II.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, March 16th at the First United Methodist Church, 2950 Washington Blvd, in Fremont. Family and friends are welcome to stay for a reception immediately following the service.
The family suggests sending memorial contributions to:
Mended Hearts Program, Washington Hospital Healthcare Foundation, 2000 Mowry Ave., Fremont, CA 94538 (Please include "Lyle Kingery" and "Mended Hearts" in the memo line.)
Or
Avanzando, a Newark based non-profit committed to providing financial support to eligible Latino students in the Newark School District: Avanzando, Inc., PO Box 47, Newark, CA 94560
Condolences may be sent to 1600 Canyon Rd #230, Moraga, CA 94556
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020