Lyn CraigAug. 22, 1950 - Aug. 25, 2020Resident of Danville, CAOn Tuesday, August 25, 2020, Lyn Craig, with her family present, passed away peacefully at the age of 70. She was raised in Illinois and is the daughter of Joe and Nona Dodd.Her nurturing nature led her to have three wonderful children. She was a volunteer at church and had a deep faith in the Lord. She loved helping people through her church ministries.She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Cedric Craig, her three sons, Doug, Brian, and Tyler, and her five grandchildren. She was known for her caring, compassionate, supportive, and loving inner spirt. We are all fortunate to have shared our lives with her.