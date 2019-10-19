Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Hunt


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Hunt Obituary
Lynda Hunt
Mar. 29, 1954 - Sept. 30, 2019
Walnut Creek
Lynda, a joyous, exuberant lover of life, was born in Richmond, CA and raised in nearby El Cerrito. A proud Kennedy Eagle (and Kennedy Letter Girl), she made many lifelong friends during high school and college at Chico State. As a Kindergarten and 2nd grade teacher, she touched many students' lives, and was known and loved for her effusive energy, dedication, love and kindness.
She and her life partner, Steve Bonham, settled in Walnut Creek, where they enjoyed biking, walking their pup, Sierra, swimming in their backyard pool and hosting barbecues. She also traveled extensively with friends and family throughout Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands. Lynda followed her passions throughout her life: teaching, studying massage therapy, savoring delicious meals, and having fun!
Lynda was always the life of the party, and truly loved spending time with friends, both old and new. She embraced everyone and made them a part of the group. Lynda was a devoted daughter, beloved sister, adored aunt and treasured friend. Her friends, family and community will miss her dearly. May her radiant smile shine upon us forever.
Services will be held on October 24th, 4:00 PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, San Pablo.


View the online memorial for Lynda Hunt
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.