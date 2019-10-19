|
Lynda Hunt
Mar. 29, 1954 - Sept. 30, 2019
Walnut Creek
Lynda, a joyous, exuberant lover of life, was born in Richmond, CA and raised in nearby El Cerrito. A proud Kennedy Eagle (and Kennedy Letter Girl), she made many lifelong friends during high school and college at Chico State. As a Kindergarten and 2nd grade teacher, she touched many students' lives, and was known and loved for her effusive energy, dedication, love and kindness.
She and her life partner, Steve Bonham, settled in Walnut Creek, where they enjoyed biking, walking their pup, Sierra, swimming in their backyard pool and hosting barbecues. She also traveled extensively with friends and family throughout Brazil, Argentina, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands. Lynda followed her passions throughout her life: teaching, studying massage therapy, savoring delicious meals, and having fun!
Lynda was always the life of the party, and truly loved spending time with friends, both old and new. She embraced everyone and made them a part of the group. Lynda was a devoted daughter, beloved sister, adored aunt and treasured friend. Her friends, family and community will miss her dearly. May her radiant smile shine upon us forever.
Services will be held on October 24th, 4:00 PM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, San Pablo.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019