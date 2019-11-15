|
Lynette Cakebread Martelle Walsh
Nov. 25, 1962- Oct. 16, 2019
Brentwood
Lynette Cakebread Martelle Walsh passed away at Kaiser Hospital surrounded by her husband and sisters. She was born in Antioch, CA to Richard and Helen Cakebread and lived most of her 57 years near her family's home in Brentwood.
Lynette worked for 25 years at the Orin Allan Youth Correctional Facility in Byron as an instructional assistant and loved the students she worked with. During this time, she was the recipient of numerous awards of recognition and service. She was especially proud of the Culinary Training Program and Gardening Program she helped initiate at this facility.
Lynette was a master at creating beautiful donation baskets for a variety of charity events, and loved cooking delicious dinners for family, friends, and her brothers & sisters in the Moose Brothers Fraternity.
Lynette will lovingly be remembered for her infectious humor and generous spirit. She enjoyed family gatherings, loved the music of Elton John, and traveling. She especially enjoyed her trip to Alaska.
Lynette is predeceased by her loving parents Richard and Helen, nieces Alecia and Kristen, and fiancé Tony Pitts. She is survived by her loving husband Ed, siblings; Tom, Karen, Jon, Marylin, Cathleen, Susan, and Melissa, nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews.
Lynette set an example of courage, strength, and hope throughout her illness. Her continued giving of herself and support and love for others has set a lasting example for all of us.
She will be laid to rest with a private internment at Union Cemetary in Byron.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Nov. 30th at 3:00pm at the Concord Moose Lodge 1805 Broadway Street, Concord, CA. Gifts of remembrance may be given to Mooseheart in her name.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019