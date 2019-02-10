Lynn Ellen Black

March 21, 1951 - January 11, 2019

Resident of San Lorenzo

Lynn Black passed away January 11, 2019 at home in San Lorenzo.

A graduate of Mount Eden High School Class of 1969.

Preceded in death by her parents Jack and Constance Andres, husband Frank Black. Lynn was Stepmother to Dan Black, wife Melinda, Grand Daughter, Carly, Michele Black, Grandson Nickolai, Brother Richard Andres ,wife Joanne, Brother John Andres ,wife Carla, as well as many Nieces, and Nephews.

After high school Lynn spent time working for Peterbilt Motors in Newark, California where she was also a shop steward. Most of her working career, however, was spent as a Veterinary Assistant caring for animals. Her love of horses is surpassed by her love of cats and ferrets. Lynn was very active in ferret rescue, finding homes for them when she could.

There will be no formal services. A memorial will be held at a later date

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in Lynn's name to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) www.ASPCA.com





View the online memorial for Lynn Ellen Black Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary