Lynn Lannes Parks
November 23, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Alameda
Born November 23, 1940 in New Orleans, La. and died August 21,2019 in Alameda CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 38
years, John D Parks Jr, and is survived by her son John Dalton Parks 3rd (Lisa), daughter Holly Lannes Parks of Alameda,
and sister Cynthia Westergaard of Atlanta, Ga.
Lynn was a resident of Birmingham, Al. and was an employee of McDonald Investments before retiring to Alameda. She was an
active volunteer and supporter of the arts. A lover of adventure, she was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips at home and abroad
with family and friends. A proficient needle pointer, she worked commissioned canvases.
Lynn was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda and St. Francis Xavior Catholic Church in Mountain Brook, AL.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday October 11 at St Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held in Birmingham, AL in November.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019