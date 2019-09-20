Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
St Barnabas Catholic Church
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Lannes Parks


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Lannes Parks Obituary
Lynn Lannes Parks
November 23, 1940 - August 21, 2019
Alameda
Born November 23, 1940 in New Orleans, La. and died August 21,2019 in Alameda CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 38
years, John D Parks Jr, and is survived by her son John Dalton Parks 3rd (Lisa), daughter Holly Lannes Parks of Alameda,
and sister Cynthia Westergaard of Atlanta, Ga.
Lynn was a resident of Birmingham, Al. and was an employee of McDonald Investments before retiring to Alameda. She was an
active volunteer and supporter of the arts. A lover of adventure, she was an avid traveler and enjoyed many trips at home and abroad
with family and friends. A proficient needle pointer, she worked commissioned canvases.
Lynn was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda and St. Francis Xavior Catholic Church in Mountain Brook, AL.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday October 11 at St Barnabas Catholic Church in Alameda at 2 pm. A celebration of life will be held in Birmingham, AL in November.


View the online memorial for Lynn Lannes Parks
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.