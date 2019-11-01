|
|
Lynne Madigan
Aug. 7, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2019
Alameda
Lynne Louise Garrett Madigan died peacefully on October 18 surrounded by her family after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Lynne was born in Oakland and graduated from St. Elizabeth High School. Married to Thomas F. Madigan, they had four children (twins Tom and Alyson, Molly and Ryan). They would raise their children on Bay Farm in Alameda and where Lynne worked for the Alameda Unified School District.
Lynne was beautiful inside and out and lived her life full of integrity. Lynne's focus and passion was motherhood and later grandmotherhood. She cherished spending time with her family, celebrating their accomplishments and creating memories with them and dear friends. Lynne loved to travel although her favorite trips were family vacations in Lake Tahoe.
Lynne is survived by her husband Tom; children Tom (Trina), Alyson, Molly (John Thane), and Ryan (Jessie); grandchildren Emily, Abigail, Gracie and Matthew Madigan, Max, Hudson, and Frank Madigan, and Luke, Liam and Margot Thane; her mother Erane Garrett, her sister, Donna Keegan, and her nieces Julie Tait and Marlaina Wellsome.
Lynne adored the song "Over the Rainbow" and we know that is where she is resting peacefully.
A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Lynne's life. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her memory to the or to Mercy Care-Skilled Nursing Facility in Oakland.
View the online memorial for Lynne Madigan
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2019