Lynnette Cavanaugh ValenteFebruary 12, 1940 - May 7, 2020AntiochHeaven is suddenly brighter and a whole lot sassier. Lynnette Cavanaugh Valente passed away peacefully with her family by her side on May 7, 2020.Lynne was smart, funny, compassionate, strong beyond measure and a never ending source of love and joy to her family and friends. She was famously known for not holding back her opinion and always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear.Lynne was a die hard sports fan and an avid bowler for nearly 50 years and a member of the DWBA Hall of Fame. She was a past manager of Diablo Lanes, a past director of the youth bowling program at Delta Bowl and the office manager of the Diablo Women's Bowling Association until her retirement in 2016.She loved music, dancing and attending live concerts, having seen Elvis and Sinatra multiple times, and Neil Diamond more than 15 times, mostly by limousine with her "Diamond Girls," always elegantly draped in feather boas and plastic tiaras (So Good, So Good!).Lynne loved to play cards and board games, but did not tolerate slow play, admonishing players to "fish or cut bait." She enjoyed playing scrabble and would confidently play nonexistent words, declaring that "the dictionary must be old."She loved her role as "Team Nana" of her grandson Joey's Little League baseball, CYO basketball and bowling teams and enjoyed spending time with our extended team families, never missing a game, tournament, or team party.Her love for life, enthusiasm, sense of humor, laughter, salty language and unbridled sass will truly be missed, but never forgotten, by those who loved her.She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Steve Valente (together they bowled, played bingo, traveled and enjoyed life); her daughter and best friend, Leanne Crown Rodriguez, son-in-law Raul Rodriguez, and grandson Joey Rodriguez (who was her pride and joy and her ride or die partner in crime for 30 years); her step-son Steve Valente, Jr.. daughter-in-law Julietta, and grandson Jovan Valente; her step-daughter Vicki Doyle and granddaughter Rashelle Doyle; her niece Suzy Gussoni; her nephew Steven Langes; the Phillipy/Rosenstrauch crew, the Rodriguez crew, the Gussoni crew and many extended family members and friends who she loved like her own.She was preceded in death by her parents Amiel and Pearl Adler; her late husband Homer Cavanaugh; her late companion Don Phillipy; her brothers Ed Langes and Jim Langes; and her sisters-in-law Sally Langes and Myrtle Langes.Lynne's family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff that provided care for Lynne with a sincere warmth and grace that allowed her to maintain her dignity and sense of humor.No Services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Family and friends are invited to raise a glass of your favorite beverage in Lynne's honor (her favorite was a Tanqueray martini with 3 olives).