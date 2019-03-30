M. Maxine Benkert

Resident of Antioch, California

M. Maxine Benkert passed away recently from natural causes after a life well lived. She was born in Tranquility, California, the fourth child of John and Mabel Benkert. She was predeceased by sisters Marion Ward and Ruby Woodyard and brothers Bryce, Royce and Wayne Benkert.

Maxine grew up in Antioch and was a graduate of Antioch High School. At age seventeen, during World War II, she began her 40-year working career at US Steel Corporation Pittsburg Works. She always related to the "Rosie the Riveter"'s of that era.

Maxine was a state champion bowler and played in local leagues for many years. Her many hobbies and interests included family and friends, travel, country music, the 49ers and SF Giants and a nice glass of wine. Maxine was a wise and independent woman and was truly one of a kind. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her, especially by the four generations of nieces and nephews that survive her.

Her family would like to thank the loving caregivers at The Residences of Antioch for their extraordinary care that eased her passing. They also thank Suncrest Hospice and Dan Scales Funeral Services.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oakview Memorial Park, 2500 E. 18th Street, Antioch, California.





