Mable Elizabeth (May/Pinky) Black
1924 - 2020
July 12, 1924 - Sept. 22, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
May Black, aka "Pinky" to many close friends, was born in Dundee, Scotland, the youngest of six children. She emigrated from Scotland at age three with her mother, four bothers and a sister. After a long ocean voyage and journey by train, the family joined May's father in Oakland, where he had been working. May grew up in Oakland, graduating high school there, and working in the naval shipyards in WWII. She had some college, and eventually retired as Office Manager and bookkeeper for a private building contracting company. May was a long-time resident of Rossmore in Walnut creek, where she enjoyed golf and her many friends and neighbors. Her last seven years were spent in a Board and Care Home in Concord, where she was well cared for by the professional staff.
May was very smart and lively, with a wicked sense of humor. She was a loyal friend to many, and loved animals, particularly cats. Most of her estate will be contributed to a number of charities that care for animals as well as the Oakland Children's Hospital, where she volunteed for many years. May's ashes were spread off the Marin Coast on October 21, consistent with her wishes. She will be greatly missed.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
October 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
