Maddalena Norma Cravotto

Maddalena Norma Cravotto Obituary
Maddalena Norma Cravotto
Formerly of Concord, California
Maddalena Norma Cravotto passed away on September 27,1919 at the age of 91 in Sacramento. Norma was born in San Francisco and lived there through the Great Depression, World War II and the halcyon post-war years. She was a small business owner, a bookkeeperanda resident of Concord for 47 years.
Norma was a loving daughter to Giacomo and Maria Bezzone, a loving wife to Henry Cravotto, a loving mother to Mike Cravotto (Karen), Jackie Whitelam (Bruce) and Joan Herrera, and a loving grandmother to Camilla Baity (Brian), Evann Whitelam, Josie Cravotto and Julie Cravotto.
Donations may be made in Norma's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Sacramento and the Front Street Animal Shelter.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019
