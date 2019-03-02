Madeline (Maddie) Hurd

July 15, 1997

Bellingham, WA

Madeline (Maddie) Hurd passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 in Glacier, Washington. Maddie was born on July 15, 1997 in Walnut Creek and was raised in San Ramon, California. She graduated from California High School in 2015, and went on to study at Western Washington University in Bellingham. Maddie was to graduate in June with a degree in recreation management and a minor in leadership studies.

Maddie is survived by her parents, Alec and Rachel (Schneider); her brothers, Daniel and Adam; her grandparents, Pete and Mary Hurd; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a service to celebrate Maddie's life on Saturday, March 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the Fountain Room at the San Ramon Community Center, 12501 Alcosta Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following organizations: Madeline Hurd Memorial Scholarship at Western Washington University, The Reading League, or the San Ramon Valley Education Foundation. Please see Maddie's memorial page for details or to leave a message for the family.





