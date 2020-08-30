Madeline IsaacsonJune 26, 1926 - March 2, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekMadeline was born on a farm near Lafayette Indiana, the youngest of nine children. She moved to San Francisco in 1946 to join 2 of her brothers. In 1947 she met William Isaacson on the dance floor at Hoberg's Resort in Lake County. Married in 1948 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church in San Francisco, they would glide across the dance floor for 72 years. Moving to Hayward in 1954, they raised 4 children in a close knit neighborhood. A wonderful life of good friends and good times. Madeline also worked as a secretary at Moreau High School during its earliest years. As a Mom she had the special touch of being there, always supportive without being critical. She was funny, generous, and happy, a pleasure to be around. Moving to Rossmore in 1996, she and Bill continued to make new friends, travel, and gather the family at special occasions. Madeline was preceded in death by her siblings, and her granddaughter Antonette. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Scott (Susan), Paul (Faye), Jeff (Nancy), and daughter Carol Craft (Steve), 4 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Special thanks to caregivers Peggy and Emily. A celebration of life will be held when safety allows.