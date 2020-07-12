Madeline N. GomesMarch 2, 1932 - June 28, 2020Resident of Pleasant Hill, CaliforniaMadeline went home to the Lord on June 28 2020. She is survived by her children Kathleen, Jeffrey (Karen), Kevin and Gregory and her grandchildren Tyler, Jared, Haley and Zachary Gomes as well as her niece, Carol Elems, her nephew, Donald Davio and her cousin, the sister she never had, Pat Benevedes and her husband, Ken.She was born in New Bedford, MA to James and Edith Newcomb. They moved to Oakland, CA in 1946. She graduated from Oakland Tech H.S. and Laney Trade & Technical Institute in Dental Assisting. She met the love of her life, Frank, at a social event in San Francisco. They were married in 1953 and had 55 blessed years together.They moved to Pleasant Hill in 1956. They were both certified dental x-ray technicians and had the opportunity to purchase their own lab in 1980 on "Pill Hill" in Oakland.Being a very spiritual person she was quite involved with her church, St. Stephen Catholic Parish in Walnut Creek, Namaste, an Inclusive Catholic Community at Rossmoor and the Women of Magdala at Christ the King Parish in Pleasant Hill. Social Justice was also a very big part of her life. She was active with the Social Justice Alliance of the Interfaith Council of Contra Costa County, Winter Nights Family Shelter, the annual MLK celebration day in Walnut Creek and A-Call-To-Action, all of which were near and dear to her heart.In the last few years of her life she had been a participant at the John Muir Pulmonary Rehab Center. Throughout her life she touched many lives with her beautiful soul, her caring and gentle spirit and her boundless generosity. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kerry, who passed in infancy, her parents, Jim and Edie, and her beloved husband, Frank.A private Committal Ceremony will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A Celebration of Life memorial mass is pending. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Meals-On-Wheels, the Food Bank of Contra Costa/Solano or any of the above mentioned groups or programs. May she forever rest in peace.