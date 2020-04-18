|
|
Madeline Patricia Rieger Cheshareck
May 21, 1942 - February 22, 2020
Resident of Martinez
Madeline, passed away at age 77, surrounded by her loved ones in her Martinez home due to complications from congestive heart failure. She was a loving, giving, caring and patient wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.
Madeline was born and raised in Oakland Ca, went to school at Sacred Heart Grammar School class of 1956 and graduated from Holy Names High School class of 1960. She was involved in many sports including volleyball and basketball and while there she and a friend started up and maintained the A/V equipment for activities at school. The Rieger family moved from Oakland to Point Richmond in 1956, where she met her high school sweetheart, Frank Cheshareck, Jr.
Frank and Madeline were married on Oct 26,1963 and moved from Point Richmond to Martinez to raise their 3 daughters and son in 1973. She worked for Bank of America in Martinez for 27 years until retiring in 2004.
She would always tell stories of the family trips to Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe, Calistoga, and Monterey. Madeline loved keeping in contact with, and having relatives from Germany visit and show them the sites; Yosemite, San Francisco, and the Napa Valley were their favorites.
Madeline was a gracious hostess always including everyone for holidays and special events. Even while she was in declining health she had a smile and a story for whoever came to visit.
She is survived by her husband Frank Cheshareck, daughter Karen Anderson and her husband Craig, daughter Lynn McDowell, daughter Lisa Luna, son Brian Cheshareck and his wife Rachel, granddaughters Nicole, Brianne, Jennifer, Katie, grandsons Roland, Sean, Joshua, John, great granddaughters Angelina and Isabella, sister Barbara Ciarlo of Livermore and her husband Dino, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small, private service was held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Donations can be made in her honor to St Jude Children's Hospital or Bay Area Crisis Nursery.
View the online memorial for Madeline Patricia Rieger Cheshareck
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2020