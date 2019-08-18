|
|
Madeline R. Lowden
July 27, 1928 - August 5, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Madeline was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the family then moved to Swissvale where she attended Swissvale High School graduating in May of 1947. She enlisted in the United States Navy in 1951 where she met Lloyd William Lowden, they married March 20, 1953. After transferring to several different Military Bases they settled in Newark CA in 1969. Joining Saint Edward's Parish where Madeline served for 40+ years. She loved serving her church family.
Madeline is survived by her son, Daniel Lowden, his wife Sojnia whom reside in Anchorage AK, daughter Katheline Monnier, her husband Pierre, residing in San Ramon CA, daughter, Maureen Lowden, residing in North Bend OR, granddaughter Ashley Perry, her husband Christopher, Alexi and Adrian Monnier and Jayden, great-granddaughter Serai, great-grandson Jevani, sister, Kathleen Rielly, her husband Don Rielly, brother Ken Donnelly, nieces,nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass held on August 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Edward Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Avenue, Newark, CA. A Rosary and Burial will be held on August 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon CA.
View the online memorial for Madeline R. Lowden
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019