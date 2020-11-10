Madeline Rae Hoskin
August 24, 1947 - Nov. 5, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Madeline Rae Hoskin (née Hernandez) passed away in her home in Livermore on Tuesday, November 5, 2020. She is a second generation American and the third daughter of Raymond and Lorraine Hernandez who immigrated from Salamanca, Castile-Leon, Spain. She was extremely proud of her Castilian heritage. She grew up on Winton Ave in Hayward, California and graduated from Sunset High School in 1966. She was an office manager for Dr. James McDonald, a podiatrist, who worked in Livermore and Pleasanton. She is survived by her husband, Richard Hoskin, of 47 years, children Kimberly and Scott Hoskin of Livermore, sister's Julie Ann Halloran of Fresno, Gail Sidvers of Carlsbad and her beloved labrador retriever Windy. In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations be sent to The Children's Tumor Foundation (www.ctf.org
) for the research for ending Neurofibromatosis.