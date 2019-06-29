Madeline Reinhart

March 8, 1927 ~ May 28, 2019

Former Moraga, California Resident

On May 28, 2019, Madeline Reinhart, at the age of 92, passed away peacefully in her home. Avé Maria played in the background as she was led in prayer by her caregiver until her final breath.

Madeline was born March 8, 1927 in San Leandro, Ca to Mr. and Mrs. John S. George. She graduated from San Leandro High School. Madeline was proud of the work she did for the Naval Supply Center, Oakland Post. It was there she received an award recognizing her for superior performance and outstanding contribution to NSC. Madeline married Maurice Reinhart and later relocated to Moraga, Ca. She enjoyed music and dancing with Maurice in their younger years.

She loved all animals, especially cats, and had a lifelong passion for animal rescue. She contributed to and volunteered for several animal rescue groups and rescued many cats, dogs, and horses over her lifetime. She lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures such as caring for her beloved animals and visiting with family and friends. She was known for her quick wit and infectious smile. Her kind and compassionate spirit will be truly missed.

Madeline was preceded in death by her son Robert Owen and husband Maurice Reinhart. She is survived by her first cousin Darlene (George) Wilkinson, her lifelong friends Jenny and Antoinette, multiple cousins and loving caregivers.

The George family would like to extend our gratitude to all the staff members at Byron Park Assisted Living, Caring Hands, Friendly Visitors at Meals on Wheels Diablo Region and Hospice of the East Bay for their attentiveness and friendship for Madeline.

She was laid to rest on June 17, 2019, at the Holy Sepulchre in Hayward, Ca.

Donations in her honor can be made to one of her favorite nonprofit charities:

Coming Home Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 5, Candor, NY 13743. Feral Cat Foundation, P.O. Box 1173, Alamo, Ca 94507





View the online memorial for Madeline Reinhart Published in East Bay Times on June 29, 2019