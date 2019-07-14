Madora Archibald Queen

August 24, 1922 - June 25, 2019

Resident of Lafayette

Madora Archibald Queen was born and raised in the Northbrea area of Berkeley, CA. She enjoyed her childhood and created many life long friends from those days. She excelled academically at Berkeley High and was a member of the Class of '44 at UC Berkeley. Her Christian faith was an integral part of her life. Her vibrant and optimistic personality drew people to her throughout her life. At the Walnut Creek Presbyterian Church she made an innumerable amount of friends, and for many years was the head of various Women's groups. Her grace and wise words were present wherever she presided. Madora was a very caring and compassionate person. She was a true friend to all who knew her.

Madora was very proud of her Irish heritage and the Archibald family name. She was especially close to her father and mother and that loving bond became the foundation of her being an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt to her own family. A wonderful homemaker, she made her home of 60 years an inviting and warm sanctuary for family and friends alike. She was an avid gardener and talented decorator who took immense pride in her surroundings. Always a skilled craft maker, later in life she specialized in creating table centerpieces for all types of occasions. Just shy of her 97th year she lived a long joyful life.

She is predeceased by her husband of 70 years Albert, and her son Larry (Karen). She is survived by her children Russell Queen (Aileen), Kathie Hurley (Brian), and Brian Queen. Donations may be made to Hospice of the East Bay and the .





