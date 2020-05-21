Mae Timmis BaileyAugust 15, 1926 - April 25, 2020Resident of San RamonMae, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully on April 25th at the age of 93. Kenneth Sr., Mae's beloved husband of 64 years, and her son, Ken Jr. predeceased her. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Victoria Rose (Barry); grandchildren Jeremy Bailey (Kendal), Megan Rose-Munroe (Mark), Kendall and Kevin Rose; great grandchildren Collin, Hunter and Vivian Bailey and Martin Munroe. Mae was born in Oakland, California to the late Dr. Robert and Sarah Jane Timmis. She met Kenneth when she was 15 years old at the neighborhood church; they married in 1950 and later moved to San Leandro. Family and friends were dear to Mae. She loved hosting Easter and Christmas brunches for her family. Mae enjoyed spending time with her three sisters; their husbands and her Floresta Gardens club members. Mae retired from Pacific Telephone and Telegraph after a 30-year career. She adored her grandchildren and retirement gave her ample time to spend with them. Mae loved to babysit so she could play games, give cooking lessons and just hang out by the pool with them. She and Ken moved to San Ramon where Mae became active in Questers and the Danville Women's club. Mae was an avid reader, liked gardening and antiquing. She enjoyed the movies, lunches and especially bingo with her friends. Mae's great grandchildren held a special place in her heart that will forever be missed. A celebration of her life will be held when it's safe to gather.