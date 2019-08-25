|
Mae Lewis
April 22, 1916 - August 20, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Mae passed away August 20, 2019 in Fremont, California. Mae was born in Jamestown, NY to the late Harold E. Nelson and Mabel Wistran Nelson. She was predeceased by brothers Howard and Ralph, and by husband Emory R. Lewis. Mae is survived by daughter Joan Trusler of Port Orange, Florida and son William Lewis (Patricia) of Fremont. She is also survived by grandsons Scott Trusler of Daytona Beach, Florida; Jeffrey Trusler of Jamestown, New York; granddaughters Hillary Lewis of Fremont; Brit Renshaw (Jeffrey) of Folsom, California; and Jenna Young of Denver, Colorado (Jon) as well as eight great-grandchildren.
Mae was a long time resident of Jamestown, New York and member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was baptized, confirmed and married. She graduated from Jamestown High School in 1934 and for many years worked for Lockwood's Department Store and the Presbyterian Home in Jamestown. In addition to being active in her church, Mae was a member of the Jamestown Order of the Eastern Star.
In 1983 Mae moved to Fremont, California to be close to family and soon after became a member of the Christ the King Lutheran Church. Mae was active in the CTK Lunch Group, Debbie's Thursday Seniors, and the Vanners. Until her final days, Mae completed the newspaper crossword every morning, read voraciously, and loved her patio time in the sunshine. She never missed sending a birthday greeting to friends and family, including her many great-grandchildren. She loved and was beloved. Her smile warmed the hearts of family and friends.
A celebration of Mae's life will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA. In lieu of flowers, Mae requested donations to Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Mowry Avenue, Fremont 94538 or to a .
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019