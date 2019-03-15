Maggie Goodenough

November 10, 1919 ~ March 3, 2019

Resident of Alamo, California

Margaret Goodenough died peacefully, at her home in Alamo, after suffering a stroke.

Born in Seattle, Washington, Maggie was the daughter of Charles and Nona Ball. After graduation from high school, she took a job as a secretary in a law firm in Oakland. While she loved the challenge of her job, she gave it all up when her son Kevin was born in 1953.

In 1957, Maggie met and married her second husband Phillips Goodenough, truly the love of her life. Together they raised five sons and traveled all around the globe, always ready for a new adventure. Not long after settling in Alamo, they also purchased property in Kona, Hawaii, where they embraced the people, the culture, and made numerous life-long friendships.

Maggie was a dedicated volunteer, throughout her life, working as a chairperson for the Marin Civic Ballet Assoc., chairperson for Children's Hospital in Oakland, & a volunteer for Bay Area Breast Cancer Hospice.

She is survived by her son Kevin, step-sons Phillips Jr., Bruce, Blake, grandchildren Blake Jr., Elisa, Geoff, Phillips III, Cassandra [Kevin], Kelli [Patrick], great grandson Kashmere, brother-in-law Ed [Charlotte], as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her adoring husband Phillips, sister Barbara Alexander and step-son Brian Goodenough.

At 99 she was social and active prior to a few weeks before her passing. Loving and kind, Maggie was always forgiving and generous with her time and talents. A consummate hostess or the silliest of pranksters, she set an amazing example for her family to follow and will be dearly missed.

A celebration of her life will be held at Hull's Mortuary in Walnut Creek on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to either Breast Cancer or .





