Mahonnah F. Thompson
Richmond and Oakdale
Mahonnah F. Thompson, passed away in Oakdale, CA age 83, born 3/3/1936-1/5/2020. She was born in Oklahoma and spent most of her life in the bay area. She was preceded in death by her loving husband William L. Thompson & son William Leo Thompson (Billy). "Mo" loved the outdoors, traveling, camping and especially fishing with her family & friends.
She worked as retail manager for many years. She loved people and would meet them with a beautiful smile, and friendly attitude.
Mahonnah is survived by her son Douglas P. Jones, son Lamont Thompson, daughter Doris Ann Thompson, Daughter Paula Wilson, daughter Carla Kirby, and several grandchildren & great grand children. After surviving breast cancer for 25 years she was succumbed by a second bout.
The memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 10, 2020