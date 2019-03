Majorie Ellen Bowles

September 16, 1927 - February 12, 2019

Resident of Pleasanton

On February 12th, 2019, heaven gained a beautiful angel by the name of Marjorie E. Bowles, age 91.

Born and raised in Alameda, California, Marge met her husband Robert Bowles playing badminton at a local gym. The two quickly fell in love and moved to Pleasant Hill, then to West Covina in Southern California where they raised three amazing daughters. After spending many years there, the two returned to the Bay Area and settled in Pleasanton, where the memories continued.

Marge was the social butterfly of the family, spending her time with multiple groups including her colleagues from Lydiksen Elementary, the garden club of Pleasanton, bible study, water aerobics, and her friends of Alameda from high school. She enjoyed baking for her family, gardening in her yard, and was a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors, particularly Steph Curry.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan, Barbara (Mike), and Robin (Bob) as well as five grandchildren; Tyler, Teresa, Dana, Chris, and Stephanie and five great-grandchildren; Kaleb, Isabella, Owen, Fitz, and Ellie with another joining them in April. She also leaves behind her pride and joy, her cat, Pixie.

The family would like to thank the surgeons, doctors and nurses of Kaiser Walnut Creek and Pleasanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the weeks of love and compassion they showed.

In lieu of flowers please make any donations to a in honor of Marge.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life on Saturday, March 9th at 12:00 pm at Graham Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St., Pleasanton, CA 94566.





Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2019