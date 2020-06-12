Malcom and I were BEST Buds at Village Elementary Kindergarten-2nd grade..when I moved on to St Peter Martyr.

I used to call him "Milkey" at Village way before the racial strife we've lived through since the 60's - we didn't know better - we just loved each other.

It was always fun to meet up with him when I was in Pitt....usually when I had my mom with me at the grocery store on Buchannan Rd. He was SO respectful and loving when he met my mom and talked lovingly about his mom.

Last time I saw him he came to Pittsburg Funeral Home to offer his respects when my mom died. He was just a good guy and I was glad he was part of my life at times.

Ups & downs aside Malcom was a fine human being

Mrs. Perkins I am so sorry for your loss

Russ Belleci

Friend