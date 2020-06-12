Malcom and I were BEST Buds at Village Elementary Kindergarten-2nd grade..when I moved on to St Peter Martyr.
I used to call him "Milkey" at Village way before the racial strife we've lived through since the 60's - we didn't know better - we just loved each other.
It was always fun to meet up with him when I was in Pitt....usually when I had my mom with me at the grocery store on Buchannan Rd. He was SO respectful and loving when he met my mom and talked lovingly about his mom.
Last time I saw him he came to Pittsburg Funeral Home to offer his respects when my mom died. He was just a good guy and I was glad he was part of my life at times.
Ups & downs aside Malcom was a fine human being
Mrs. Perkins I am so sorry for your loss
Malcolm O'neal Barnes
Jan. 14, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA.
Malcolm passed away peacefully in Fremont on May 24, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to parents Lowde and Hervie Barnes. He graduated in 1964 from Pittsburg Senior High School. He worked and retired from U.S. Steel after 12 years. He also worked for a number of years as a short-haul truck driver.
Mac, as he was known to family, and Cowboy and Huggybear to friends, enjoyed bowling, watching all sports especially his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. His gardening skills and keeping a pristine lawn were next to none.
Malcolm is survived by his mother Lowde Y. Perkins and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his father.
Private services will be held by the family.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.