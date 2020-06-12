Malcolm O'Neal Barnes
1947 - 2020
Malcolm O'neal Barnes
Jan. 14, 1947 - May 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA.
Malcolm passed away peacefully in Fremont on May 24, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born on January 14, 1947 in Flint, Michigan to parents Lowde and Hervie Barnes. He graduated in 1964 from Pittsburg Senior High School. He worked and retired from U.S. Steel after 12 years. He also worked for a number of years as a short-haul truck driver.
Mac, as he was known to family, and Cowboy and Huggybear to friends, enjoyed bowling, watching all sports especially his favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. His gardening skills and keeping a pristine lawn were next to none.
Malcolm is survived by his mother Lowde Y. Perkins and a host of cousins. He is preceded in death by his father.
Private services will be held by the family.


View the online memorial for Malcolm O'neal Barnes



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 11, 2020
Malcom and I were BEST Buds at Village Elementary Kindergarten-2nd grade..when I moved on to St Peter Martyr.
I used to call him "Milkey" at Village way before the racial strife we've lived through since the 60's - we didn't know better - we just loved each other.
It was always fun to meet up with him when I was in Pitt....usually when I had my mom with me at the grocery store on Buchannan Rd. He was SO respectful and loving when he met my mom and talked lovingly about his mom.
Last time I saw him he came to Pittsburg Funeral Home to offer his respects when my mom died. He was just a good guy and I was glad he was part of my life at times.
Ups & downs aside Malcom was a fine human being
Mrs. Perkins I am so sorry for your loss
Russ Belleci
Friend
June 11, 2020
So very sorry to hear, may he RIP Prayers for the family.
Darlene Fisher Riva
Classmate
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Carol (Bianchi) Hager
Classmate
June 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Im sorry for the loss of my good friend, Malcom. May the love of his classmates help carry you through your grief. May God bless and enrich your lives.
John Lamendola
Classmate
June 11, 2020
Malcolm x as we called him was a great human being ...
Carl Crudup
Friend
June 11, 2020
Rest in peace, my friend. We grew up together, starting at Village Elementary, Central Junior High and ending at PHS. I have fond memories of you. You were always kind and a gentleman. Condolences to your Mother and family.
Pat Coray
Classmate
June 11, 2020
Very sorry for your loss I graduated in his class. Francesca Raber
Francesca Raber
Classmate
June 11, 2020
We were friendly at PHS. We had several classes together. We would frequently poke fun at each other, since he was born two days before me. "SO WHO IS THE OLD MAN HERE?" But many times, LIFE just gets in the way. He was a good man! Will be missed.
Michael Bloom
Classmate
