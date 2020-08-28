1/1
Mamie Hirasawa
1926 - 2020
Mamie Hirasawa
February 2, 1926 - August 5, 2020
Resident of Rossmoor, formerly of Richmond
Mamie M. Hirasawa peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1926 in Sebastopol, California to the late Katsuki and Shina (Miyamoto) Horita. She along with her family were interned at Amache, Colorado during World War II.
Some years after the war Mamie moved to San Francisco and began working at Pine Street Laundry. There she met and married her first husband, Ben T. Takahashi in September 1949 (deceased 1976). Together, along with Ben's parents, the late Yoshihiro and Masano Takahashi, they settled and raised two sons, Ron and Greg in Richmond, California.
A few years after Ben's untimely death, Mamie met and married her second husband, John Y. Hirasawa in May 1979 (deceased 2008) and together made their homes in Richmond; Carriage Hills (17 years), and later Walnut Creek; Rossmoor (17 years).
After John's death, Mamie kept her chin up and carried on with her life, socializing with her many friends, playing poker and mahjong. Her favorite times were having her sister Stella from San Francisco come and visit for a week or two. She also loved hosting Thanksgiving every year with her immediate family and playing POKER after dinner!
Mamie is survived by sons, Ron Takahashi and Greg Takahashi. She is also survived by grandson Kyle Takahashi and his wife Angel, granddaughter, Yumi Takahashi, great-grandchildren, Toshio, Makiko, Cameron, Devin, and Jordan. She is also survived by step-son, Robert Hirasawa and his wife Janet (Amadeo), step-granddaughters, Serena and Naomi (Joel), Jennifer DeLeon (Dan), and Stefanie Ramirez (Mark), step-great-grandchildren, Brendan DeLeon, Danny DeLeon, and Connor Ramirez. Her brother, Wayne Horita (Sacramento) and sister, Elaine Horita (San Francisco), and sister-in-law Janet Horita (Vacaville), also survive her. Mamie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, a great grandniece, and Miyamoto cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved siblings, Lila Kashiwagi, Stella Kato, Rosie Horita, and Henry Horita, Sr., step-daughter, Barbara Nakamoto, and daughter-in-law, Cathy Takahashi (Greg).
Private services held due to COVID-19.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
