Mamie Russo
Resident of Saratoga
Mamie Russo, magnificent Mom, Aunt, cousin, and friend, made her transition with grace and ease, in the comfort of her home, on April 16, 2020.
Her legacy lives on, in her daughters Renee and Laurie, her entire family, and in all who knew her. She will be remembered for her loving, welcoming, generous, and gracious nature. Selfless, all-accepting, beautiful, independent, hardworking, and humble. Always ready to listen and help, always without judgement. People will also remember her as a savvy business woman, an avid card player, and dedicated animal lover.
Mamie was born in Pittsburg, CA in 1929 to Paulo and Nora Billeci. She married her husband, Joe Russo, in 1948. In 1956, they moved to Santa Clara, and in partnership with Sal and Theresa Davide, and Nick and Mary Del Monaco, they opened Vesuvio Restaurant, a Santa Clara landmark for nearly 60 years.
She and Joe, who departed this world in 1984, will also be remembered for their cherished 4th of July celebrations, bringing together both sides of the family and a myriad of friends for over 40 years.
Due to current regulations, the burial will be private, with a celebration of her life and legacy to be scheduled at a later date. We love you Mom. You will be in all of our hearts forever.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 26, 2020