Manuel A. Pontes
August 26, 1924 - June 19, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley, CA
Manuel "Manny" Pontes of Castro Valley passed away on June 19, 2020. Manny was born in Taunton, Massachusetts. In 1928, the family moved to Oakland, California. Manny lived a full life. He was a soldier, a union leader, and was highly respected by his community.
Manny graduated from Castlemont High School in February 1943 and was drafted into the Army Air Corps in March 1943 where he proudly served as a firefighter in France during WWII. During his time of service, he received the following awards: European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
In 1947, Manny and his wife Yvonne settled in Castro Valley and lived there for 50 years until moving to Hayward in 2003.
In 1950, Manny was hired as a meter reader for East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in Oakland and retired in 1986. At EBMUD, he was instrumental in establishing a union Local 444 American Federation of County and Municipal Employees and actively served as President for four years. As president, he was credited for wage increases and retirement benefits. Manny was an entrepreneur and had a TV repair business in Castro Valley for 10 years while working at EBMUD.
Manny was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who valued family traditions. Manny attended Catholic mass regularly even in his later years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing, ballroom dancing, spending time with his family, taking walks, and reading the newspaper daily. He also enjoyed playing blackjack at the casinos. Manny taught his grandson how to golf and tie his first Windsor knot. Manny had a passion for political affairs and national events. He was independent at the age of 95 and enjoyed driving his Toyota to run personal errands.
Manny valued his military service to his country. He volunteered at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local 9601 in Castro Valley.
Manny was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Yvonne. He is survived by his daughters Yola Modena and Sherri Pontes, along with spouses, David Modena and Susan Bruss, his grandson U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Richard Gouveia, his wife Kellie, great-grandchildren Cedar, Kyle, Allyson, and Claire and two of his twelve siblings Albert Pontes and Margaret Isquirdo.
Visitation, Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-8 PM, at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B St, Hayward. Funeral Mass will be OUTDOORS under the shade of trees. Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:00 AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward. Funeral interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, All Saints Mausoleum. Masks and Social Distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice
