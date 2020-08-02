1/
Manuel David Ramos
1931 - 2020
December 23, 1931 - July 28, 2020
Resident of Rossmoor
Passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020 in Walnut Creek at the age of 88. Born in Oakland, CA on December 23, 1931. He grew up in east Oakland and graduated from Castlemont High June 1950. David was the last of a generation. His mother, father and three brothers preceded him in death. David was an eight year member of the United States Naval Reserve. He joined the Masonic order in 1962, the Oakland Scottish Rite 1964, Aahmes Shrine 1965, Aahmes Shrine Patrol 1965 and past Captain 1989. Member Royal Order of The Jester Court 6, 1976. Owner of San Leandro Truck Body in the 70s. Truck Salesman East Bay Ford Truck Center until retirement in 2003. Member of Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church for many years.
David enjoyed spending time with his loving wife Sharon. They were married for forty years. Sharon was not only his wife, but his golf partner, travel companion and best friend. David loved to dance, listen to music and have bar-b-cue with his family. Survived by his children William and Forest Ramos, step-children Miranda Wise and her husband Nathan, and Robert Jennings and his wife Deborah and grandchildren Shaun Ramos, Sarah Ramos, Vanessa Ramos, and Zachary Wise.
David will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family has requested memorial donations be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95817.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
