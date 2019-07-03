Manuel Furtado

Resident of Antioch, CA

Manuel Furtado, age 88, passed away June 27, 2019 at his home in Antioch, California.

Manuel was born in Stockton, California. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Tracy, CA where he grew up on a dairy farm. He often told wonderful stories of his life on the dairy. He loved his cows and even gave names to every one of the approximately 85 cows on the dairy. Being a country boy, he also acquired a love of cars at a very early age. He was so young when he began to drive that he had to hold himself up on the steering wheel while using a wood block to reach the gas pedal. He would eventually become a big fan of race car driver Jeff Gordon.

His favorite musician was Glen Miller. While driving home from visiting his high school sweetheart, Nancy, he would listen to Moonlight Serenade on the radio. He always said that it was their song. They were married for 68 years.

In 1960, Manuel, along with his wife and two daughters, moved to Antioch where they later had a son. He began working at the local paper mill called Fibreboard. Always the hard worker, he took immense pride in his job. And, as usual, he told wonderful stories of working at the mill.

Manuel was very proud of his family. He would chauffeur his kids to their school functions and to activities with their friends. He enjoyed taking his family camping. It was not uncommon for him to spend most of the day taking the kids waterskiing and tubing behind his boat.

Manuel is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his daughter Judy Flanary and her husband Tim, his daughter Cheryl Angus and her husband Harry, his son Mark, his grandson Brian Flanary and his wife Janel, his grandson Matthew Angus and his wife Mariah, his grandson Nicolas Angus and his wife Laura, his grandson Tyler Furtado, and his great granddaughter Charlotte Angus.

Funeral service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Antioch, CA on July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the at www.alz.org/donate.

Saúde!





View the online memorial for Manuel Furtado Published in East Bay Times on July 3, 2019