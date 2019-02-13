East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Blvd.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
37588 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Manuel J. Benites
August 2, 1923 - February 8, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Manuel was born on August 2, 1923 in Watsonville, CA and entered into rest on February 8, 2019 in Fremont. Loving father to Margie Benites. Predeceased by his wife Alice Benites (2002). Survived by many nieces and nephews. Manuel was a dedicated and hardworking family man. He worked at a very young age for his father, who was a contractor and had a garage. Manuel worked at Williams Packing House, Pacific State Steel Mill and Washington Hospital for over 30 years. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 14, 2019 with a Vigil at 6:30 PM, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Mass will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019
