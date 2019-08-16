|
|
Manuel James Rego
Nov. 30, 1925 - Aug. 10, 2019
Hayward
Manuel passed away peacefully in his home in Hayward. A veteran of WWII, in the United States Coast Guard, he served on the USS Balsam.
Always supportive of his family and friends, we will miss his constant love and laughter that brightened our lives.
Manuel is survived by his children and their spouses; Randy and Kathy Rego, Susan and Jon Clover, and his grandchildren; Travis, Patrick, Sara (Justin), Christopher, and Samantha, his great-grandchildren, Tyler and Riley. In addition he leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, George and Lela Rego, and his brother Ernest Rego and many nieces and nephews. Manuel was predeceased by his loving wife Gladys in 2010. They were married for 54 years.
Special thanks to the staff at Casa Sandoval, for all of your love and support. Family and Friends are invited to share in his life stories on Sunday Aug. 18, visitation 4-8:00pm, prayer service at 6:00pm at San Leandro Funeral Home 407 Estudillo Ave., San Leandro. Funeral service will be Monday Aug. 19 at 11:00am at Eden United Church of Christ, 21455 Birch St, Hayward, in the Chapel.
View the online memorial for Manuel James Rego
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019