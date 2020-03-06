|
Manuel Joseph Taboada
June 1, 1916 - February 7, 2020
Resident of San Lorenzo, CA
Manuel "Manny" Taboada passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose, CA. Manny was born and raised in Oakland, California, where he developed his life-long passions for sport and music. In sport as a young man, he was adept at handball and boxing having competed in organized competitions in both sports. As a grown man, he learned to play tennis and soon became a highly ranked tennis player in Northern California. In music, Manny loved to play several instruments and to entertain. He would entertain on the radio's amateur hour, where he would play the guitar and sing; and well late in life he would play the piano, guitar and sing for the residents of senior living facilities, where he was older than the residents.
Manny grew up during the Great Depression and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps working at Mt. Tamalpais and Mt. Lassen. During WWII, he worked at Mare Island Shipyards as a machinist building submarines. Manny's career was with the Alameda County civil service, retiring as the Fiscal Officer for Alameda County Medical Institutions.
Manny is predeceased by his spouses Vera May Ready and Catherine Mary Bell, and survived by his children Thomas J. Taboada of Saratoga, CA & Teresa C. Petty of Newark, OH, & step son Paul R. Nyland of Glendora, CA, as well as 6 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren. He was a source of inspiration and joy to all who knew him.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020