Manuel "Mel" Luna
Dec.2, 1932 - Jan. 17, 2020
Dublin
Mel was born in Oakland to Francisco and Mary Luna. He had 2 sisters and 3 brothers. He attended Emeryville High School where he was voted MVP in basketball and baseball. He had many life-long friendships with his fellow classmates. He later joined the U.S. Army and was an expert sharpshooter on his division's rifle team. After he was honorably discharged, he married his first wife Rita and began his career in the trucking industry. They had 5 children and moved to Livermore. He later opened Mel's Furniture and became active in the City, serving as a planning commissioner as well as a Board member and president of the Livermore Main Street Assn. He married his wife Barbara in 1981. Mel had a zest for life and loved his family, friends, customers, sports, travel and the Fair, especially the horses. His wife Barbara, sons Manuel (Christine), Michael (Pattie), Clint Conrad (Tina), and daughters Debbie (Mike), Deanna (Roy) and Diana (Bob), as well as 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren will miss him very much. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Cedar Grove Church in Livermore, with a reception following at the Alameda County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Hope Hospice or the American Legion.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 28, 2020