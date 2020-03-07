|
Manuel Moreno
Aug. 18, 1954 - Feb. 16, 2020
Resident of Crockett
Manuel Moreno, better known as Chief or Manny was born on August 18, 1954 to Thedoro and Frances Moreno. He was the second oldest of six children. He worked at C&H Sugar Refinery for many years, Manuel passed away on February 16, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Frances, whom he absolutely adored; his three sisters, Tina Raymundo, Patricia Thompson and Francie Leintz; his beloved daughter, Amanda Moreno and his three pride and joys, his grandchildren; Elysiauna, Trent and Treston Wright. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Crockett Bass Club March 14th 1 p.m.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2020