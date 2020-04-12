|
Manuel Pedro Jr.
September 2, 1929 - April 1, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Manuel (Sonny) Pedro, Jr., age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at San Leandro Kaiser Hospital from COVID19. He was born at home on September 2, 1929 to Manuel and Rina Pedro in Oakland, California. He joined the Merchant Marines at age 16. Upon his discharge, he met and later married Imogene (Mickey) Pedro (1930-2002), his beloved wife of 55 years. Along with his partner and best friend of 16 years, Juliet Auban of San Pablo, he was an active member of the ElSobrante Art Guild, The Luso American Foundation OC8B, and the San Pablo Holy Ghost Lodge. In addition to Juliet, He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Bob and Debby Pedro of Pleasanton. He also leaves four grandchildren; Christy Pedro, Kenny Pedro, Katy Gabbani and Curtis Pedro and Katy's husband, Greg and Curtis' wife, Aunjilique. He will be missed by his great grandchildren; Kenna (Christy), Logan (Kenny) and Harper, Rowan and Palmer (Katy and Greg). He will be looking down when Curtis' wife, Aunjilique, gives birth to their son in September. He leaves behind a family and many, many friends who will always treasure the wonderful memories he left with us. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts..
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2020