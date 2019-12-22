|
Manuel R. Padilla
February 19, 1932 - December 14, 2019
Resident of Rodeo
Manuel was born in Rodeo, Ca. Beloved son of Francisco Padilla and Antonia Reyes Padilla. He married his loving wife Maria (Guzman) Padilla on December 31, 1955. He is survived by his children Jose-Manuel (Aneta) and Pilar, grandchildren Cash and Lili Padilla, sister Lorraine and sister in-law Eva, and numerous godchildren, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brothers Ernie (Dora), Joseph (Dolores) and Frank. Sisters Anna (Frank), Estelle (Jess), Hope (Manuel), Angie (Harold) and brother in-law Jimmy.
Manuel proudly served his country during the Korean war as part of the 6th Infantry Division, Company H, 63rd Infantry Regiment "The Golden Gaters". Upon his return, Manuel owned and operated "Manuel's Beauty Salon" in Rodeo, Pinole and San Francisco. Manuel dedicated his life to his family and in service to others. An active member of St. Patrick Church, Guadalupana Society, board member of local adoption agencies, and 49er season ticket holder since the Kezar days. He will be dearly missed and will remain in our prayers and loving memories.
A vigil will be held at Chapel of the Mission Bells, Wilson & Kratzer, 13644 San Pablo Avenue on Thursday, December 26 at 6:30pm. A funeral mass will be said on Friday, December 27 at 10:00am at St. Patrick Church, Rodeo. Burial will follow at Holy Angels (St. Joseph Cemetery).
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019