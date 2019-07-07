East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Leandro Funeral Home
407 Estudillo Ave
San Leandro, CA 945774907
(510) 483-5300
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
St. John Church
San Lorenzo, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Rosario
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Rosario


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Rosario Obituary
Manuel Rosario
1943- 2019
San Leandro
Manuel Rodrigues Rosario was born in Pico, Acores, Portugal in 1943, and passed away on July 1st in Castro Valley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Amelia Rosario, his sister, Maria Santos, his sons, Johnny and Tony Rosario, and his beloved wife, Joyce Rosario.
He is survived by this children, Joey Rosario (wife Nancy), and Katrina Ferreira (husband Rui), his grandchildren, Anthony, Daniel and Charlotte Rosario, Carlo, Anina and Frankie Ferreira, his sisters, Stella Cabral (husband Bob), Alda Capela, and Zulmira Smith, and his life-long friend and companion, Bernice Pelicas.
Manuel attended Bishop O'Dowd and St. Louis Bertrand schools in Oakland and worked for 60 years as a barber, real estate agent, and landlord in the east bay. He was a member of the Luso-American Fraternal Federation, PFSA of Hayward, IDES of San Leandro, the Golf Nuts, the Castro Valley Lion's Club, and various other organizations.
Services will be held on July 10th at St. John Church in San Lorenzo. Burial and reception to follow. Contact San Leandro Funeral Home for more info.


View the online memorial for Manuel Rosario
Published in East Bay Times on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now