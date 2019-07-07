Manuel Rosario

1943- 2019

San Leandro

Manuel Rodrigues Rosario was born in Pico, Acores, Portugal in 1943, and passed away on July 1st in Castro Valley. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Amelia Rosario, his sister, Maria Santos, his sons, Johnny and Tony Rosario, and his beloved wife, Joyce Rosario.

He is survived by this children, Joey Rosario (wife Nancy), and Katrina Ferreira (husband Rui), his grandchildren, Anthony, Daniel and Charlotte Rosario, Carlo, Anina and Frankie Ferreira, his sisters, Stella Cabral (husband Bob), Alda Capela, and Zulmira Smith, and his life-long friend and companion, Bernice Pelicas.

Manuel attended Bishop O'Dowd and St. Louis Bertrand schools in Oakland and worked for 60 years as a barber, real estate agent, and landlord in the east bay. He was a member of the Luso-American Fraternal Federation, PFSA of Hayward, IDES of San Leandro, the Golf Nuts, the Castro Valley Lion's Club, and various other organizations.

Services will be held on July 10th at St. John Church in San Lorenzo. Burial and reception to follow. Contact San Leandro Funeral Home for more info.





