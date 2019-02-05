Manuel S. Moura Jr.

07/22/1922 - 1/28/2019

Hayward

At rest surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 96. Manuel is survived by his cherished sons Brian and Neil; as well as his sisters Evelyn and Linda and other loving family members and friends. Manuel loved walking and sports - playing tennis into his 70s and softball into his 80s. His secret for a long and healthy life was to advise friends and family to "keep moving" and he followed that advice. He had a long career as an Electrical Technician at companies including Ampex Corp. in Redwood City and Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale. Manuel was a kind, articulate, vivacious and joyful man who loved his family and was known for his mellow personality and sense of humor. He will be loved and missed by his family and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, February 7, starting at 9:45AM and to the Funeral Mass at 10:30AM, all at St. Joachim Church, 21250 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward. Committal to follow at approximately Noon at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.





