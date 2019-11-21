|
|
Manuel S. Nazareta
Dec. 8, 1934 - Nov. 16, 2019
Pittsburg
Manuel was born in the Manila, Philippines to Blas and Carmen Nazareta. At the age of 18, he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After the war ended, he joined his family at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburg, CA, where he met his wife of 60 yrs. Manuel is survived by his wife, Marie, children Michael, Vicki (Marcia), Trish, Marguerite, Philip, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Dan Scales Funeral Services, Pittsburg, CA 94565. Manuel wished that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or , in his name.
View the online memorial for Manuel S. Nazareta
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019