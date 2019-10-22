|
Maralena Clay
July 31, 1956 - Oct. 12, 2019
Oakland
Maralena Faye Clay was born on July 31, 1956 to proud parents James Allen and Esther Mae Clay in New Iberia, Louisiana. She left us to be with the Lord on October 12, 2019 at the young vibrant age of 63 years old. She graduated from Castlemont High School class of '74. A longtime resident of Oakland, Ca she worked as an Executive Chef in her mother's restaurant Lady Esther's and later Southern Cafe. She leaves behind family and friends who are deeply saddened by this loss.
Services will be held today @2pm Chapel of the Chimes 4499 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, Ca 94611
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019