Marc Arthur Gamez
1962 - 2020
Marc Arthur Gamez
October 2, 1962 – September 7, 2020
Resident of Union City, CA
Marc Arthur Gamez, 57, of Union City, CA, passed away on September 7th, 2020. He was born to parents Jerry Gamez and Diane Francis Bradley, on October 2nd, 1962 in Oakland, CA. He graduated from James Logan High School in 1981 and went on to enlist in the US Army in 1983, where he served until 1989, being disabled-discharged. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball, football, and basketball. There was never a day where he would not talk about his Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Falcons. He also coached little league baseball at UC National for many years, as well as coached soccer in Union City, CA. You could always catch him at the field, on the side lines or in the dugout, umpiring or just even spoiling your kids with snacks at the snack bar. Marc was a loving, caring, and generous man. He always checked up on others, even if it was just a quick phone call. Marc was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Marc is survived by his daughters, Melissa, Anna, and Alejandra, as well as his granddaughter, Gianna. Private Service will be held with burial at Sacramento National Cemetery in Dixon, CA at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fremont Memorial Chapel
