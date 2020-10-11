Marc LucioMay 12, 1971 - September 22, 2020Resident of Antioch, CAMarc Duval Lucio died peacefully with his mother and sister by his side, on September 22, 2020 due to complications from heart failure. Marc had suffered a number of serious health issues for the last 25 years, a battle that he fought gracefully, never backed down from and never complained about.Marc graduated from Holy Rosary School in 1985, De La Salle High School in 1989 and Chico State University in 1994. His career in the hospitality industry took him to Atlanta for the 1996 Olympics and Houston for the 2004 Super Bowl. Most recently, he served as campus supervisor for Holy Rosary School, the job he loved the most.Marc was a cherished member of the Knights of Columbus (KOC) #3265 joining the council in 2012 and served as Grand Knight for 3 consecutive years. Marc was instrumental in creating or having the council join in new events such as the KOC car show, the Xmas adopt a family event and the Contra Costa Stand Down event for veterans. As Grand Knight, he was a mentor and friend to many. Marc tirelessly and generously served the community, parish and school. His passion for volunteering inspired numerous individuals throughout the community. Marc's KOC brothers will miss him immensely.Marc will be remembered by many for his big heart, his kindness and generosity, smile and sense of humor.Marc was preceded in death by his father, Duval Lucio; uncle, Darwin Lucio and grandparents. He is survived by his mother, Ethelyn (Babs) Lucio; sister, Liza Lucio; aunt Kirsten Lucio; cousin Tamarah Lucio (Blaine) and faithful pals, Buddy and Henry.Private services have already been held. The family has established the Marc Lucio Memorial Scholarship to benefit a Holy Rosary student with tuition assistance. Donations can be sent to Holy Rosary School or to a family member. Tax ID number available on request.