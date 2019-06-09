Marcea Heath

Resident of Pleasant Hill, CA

Marcea Heath passed peacefully at home in the presence of her devoted caretaker Kalisi Fine. Marcea was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, Bill. She is survived by her children Janet (Wes), Jill (Cary), Dana (Bruce) and Larry (Kathy); grandchildren Jonathan (Lisa), Adrienne (Brian), Peter, Lauren, Christopher, and Brett; and great grandchildren Ari, Evan, Asher and Sam.

Marcea spent her formative years in Burlingame and Martinez where she graduated from Alhambra High School before going on to a 30-plus year career with Pacific Telephone where she met her husband. After retirement, she and Bill traveled and enjoyed family and neighborhood get-togethers from the old Martinez neighborhood. Marcea was a woman of boundless energy, raising 4 children while working full-time outside the home. She had an opinion about everything and was happy to share it, but never with bad intentions. Honesty was her hallmark. She was an active member and past Worthy Matron of the Los Cerritos Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star. She was a trained vocalist and lent her talents to many special events. That love of singing was passed on to her children and every car trip and after dinner clean-up became a family sing-a-long.

Please join with us in "singing her praises" at a celebration of life service on June 15th at 1:00 at the Christian Science Church located at 409 Boyd Road in Pleasant Hill.





