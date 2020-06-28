Marcel Gaetan MedlockDec. 2, 1958 - June 20, 2020Resident of San Jose, CAMarcel G Medlock (Big G) passed away on June 20th 2020 at the age of 61 in San Jose, CA after a long battle with lung cancer.Marcel was born to Bobbie and Aimee Medlock on December 2nd 1958 in Tacoma Washington. He graduated from Mt Pleasant High School in San Jose, CA. Marcel was married in Reno Nevada to Ulrike Medlock on August 31st 1996. They would have been married for twenty four years in August.Marcel worked as a taper for 40 years, he enjoyed going to the Good Guys car shows 3-4 times a year with his son in-law Kevin Mortimer.Marcel is survived by his spouse Ulrike Medlock grandchildren Angelina, Makenna, Matthew Marcel Parent Aimee Medlock Sister Leslie Cervantes brother William Medlock Children 3 sons and 1 daughter. Marcel is preceded in death by Bobbie Medlock.Services will be private.