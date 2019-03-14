East Bay Times Obituaries
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
925-228-4700
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Connolly & Taylor
4000 Alhambra Ave.
Martinez, CA 94553
Marcelina Aires Obituary
Marcelina Aires
December 2, 1936 - March 7, 2019
Martinez
Marcelina Aires was called home to God in Heaven on March 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Modesto Aires, her beloved children, Dan Aires, Alice Lang, and Tony Aires, and daughter-in-law, Cecilia Aires. She is also survived by her eight, loving grandchildren: Anthony Aires, Amanda Aires, Ashley Aires, Alyson Aires, Dylan Lang, Adam Lang, Emily Aires and Natalie Aires. She also leaves behind her two, sweet great-grandchildren, Jaxton Aires and Zoe Aires.
A long time Martinez resident, Marcelina loved traveling with her husband back to her native country, Portugal, to visit with family and friends. Marcelina had great faith in Our Lady of Fatima and would make regular pilgrimages to Fatima, Portugal. She had a passion and talent for cooking, and gardening where she cultivated beauty in her yard. She also loved listening to Portuguese music and dancing. Marcelina treasured her family and friendships among all else.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday, March 15th at 6pm, a Rosary follows at 7:00pm at Connolly & Taylor in Martinez. A funeral mass will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16th at 10am.
Connolly & Taylor, 4000 Alhambra Avenue, Martinez, CA 94553


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019
