Marcia BardenFebruary 27, 1942 - August 20, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek, CAMarcia Barden, 78, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August, 20, in Walnut Creek after a long standing battle with cancer. She was best known for putting smiles on people's faces with her extraordinary baking skills and by helping her young patients in Dr Wilde's Orthodontic practice see their newly straightened white teeth.Marcia was born on February 27, 1942, in West Hollywood, CA, to Fred and Dorothy Cunnison. The family also spent time in her early years in Riverside near the avocado groves. Fred's promotion through the Nabisco corporate ranks brought the family to Pleasant Hill in 1950, where Marcia and her brother Jim attended Elementary, Middle School and eventually Pleasant Hill High School. Marcia and her husband Bruce, who died in 2010, were long-time residents of Contra Costa County and raised their two children, Cindy and Larry, who continue to live in the area today. She delighted family and friends with her annual Christmas cookie gifts of Spritz dipped in fudge, Russian Tea Cakes, Snickerdoodles and frosted sugar cookies.The Barden family enjoyed many trips to Lake Tahoe where Marcia developed a love of video poker with her black jack playing friend, Eva Wilde, at the Hyatt in Incline Village. She was the Office Manager for Dr. Wilde for over 30 years, frequently managed her bowling league at Pleasant Hill Lanes, and tended to one of the prettiest rose gardens in the area. Marcia and Bruce were ecstatic at the arrival of their twin grandchildren, Alex and Nikki, in 1996, and spent every Friday spoiling the two with trips to the Lindsay Wildlife Museum, the baseball card store, Thrifty's Ice Cream scoops and Grandpa's favorite Strawberry Pop Tarts. Marcia was a young, active parent and grandparent and even picked up tennis and golf later in life.Marcia is reunited in death with her husband, Bruce and brother Jim and is no doubt cooking a family favorite for them, roast beef, green beans and Persimmon Pudding. She is survived by daughter Cindy Lissol and son-in-law Eric Lissol, son Larry Barden, daughter-in-law Elaine Barden and beloved grandchildren Alex and Nikki. Marcia spent her last few weeks of life at the Bruns Hospice House where the nurses and caretakers were some of the kindest, most amazing people we've met. The family will have a private ceremony to honor the lives of Marcia and Bruce in Lake Tahoe later this year.Phillip925-935-3311