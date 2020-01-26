|
Marcia Bloomgarden
November 16, 1929 - January 21, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Marcia passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 90. Survived by her daughter Teresa (Joseph) Ayres, son Russell (Michelle) Bloomgarden; grandchildren Matthew (Pamela) Ayres, Adam (Dr. Janelle) Ayres, Sarah & Amy Bloomgarden and one great grandchild Aidan. She is also survived by the Radler nieces and nephews. Marcia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Bloomgarden in 2009. Marcia and Richard ran a very successful business U-CAN-DO Products for 25 years. A native of Detroit, MI, Marcia lived in San Ramon, CA for the last 54 years. Marcia will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to are preferred.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020